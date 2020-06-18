Offer government job to families of soldiers martyred in Ladakh: Chirag Paswan tells Bihar CM Nitish

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. (File)

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday to provide government jobs to family members of the soldiers who were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. In a letter to Kumar, Paswan said such a decision will be a true homage to the fallen soldiers.

“Indian soldiers risk their lives while working to protect us and our families and country, and their families often have to suffer financial hardship if they are killed in action,” Paswan said. He also posted the letter on social media.

“It becomes the responsibility of the Bihar government to give government jobs to one family member of every soldier who has made the supreme sacrifice. This will ensure that our troops on border are not worried about the future of their families and their morale remain high,” he said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, of Bihar regiment were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. Many of these soldiers were from Bihar.