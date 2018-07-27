Of 18 states ruled by BJP, only one is in top five best-governed ones: Study

Representative Image: IE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or a political alliance it is a part of, governs 18 of 29 states in India, home to nearly 63% of the countrys population. But only one BJP-ruled state, Himachal Pradesh, made it to the list of five best-governed states in India, according to a new study. The public affairs index (PAI) 2018, developed by Public Affairs Centre (PAC), a Bengaluru-based think tank, evaluated state governance using 10 broad themes, 30 focus subjects, and 100 indicators, according to its website. These include law and order, economic freedom, environment, transparency and so on. This is the third edition of the index.

The top five states in the order of their ranking are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. Of these, Kerala is governed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front, Tamil Nadu by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telangana by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Karnataka by a Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress combine.

The top 10 list includes all the southern states — none of which are governed by the BJP. Four states in this list are governed by the BJP and two by its chief opponent, the Congress (singly or in a coalition). Andhra Pradesh, ruled by the Telugu Desam Party, was placed ninth. These ranks are significant because BJP came to power on the promise of delivering development through its sabka saath, sabka vikas (development for all) campaign.

“The election manifesto, which revolves around the core issues of good governance and development, discusses in detail the party’s focus at tackling the concerns of price rise, corruption, black money and policy paralysis,” noted the prime minister’s website, narendramodi.in, the day his party’s election manifesto was released on April 7, 2014. The PAI index has ranked 30 states, including Delhi. The aggregated rankings of the the top two states — Kerala and Tamil Nadu — have remained the same over three years.

“These [southern] states have been doing well historically,” Narayana A, faculty on governance at Azim Premji University, told IndiaSpend. “It may not be the presence or absence of the BJP that matters so much. The nature of politics may be a factor like the mobilisation of other backward classes and scheduled castes states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.”

Himachal Pradesh topped the list of small states with population less than 20 million. Of the 12 small states that made it to the list, BJP heads, or is a part of, the government in eight. Goa and Tripura made it to the top five. The non-BJP exception is the Congress-led government in Mizoram, placed third after Goa and Sikkim. Among the 18 large states (with population over 20 million), the top four were south Indian states, followed by BJP-governed Gujarat and Maharashtra. Bihar languished at the bottom in the list of large states and the overall aggregated ranking.

Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were the other states at the bottom of the PAI index for large states. All the bottom four large states are BJP-governed. BJP-governed states, led by Gujarat, have most economic freedom. “The theme of economic freedom explores the effort undertaken by the state governments to improve business environment in the state,” the report said.

Maharashtra was ranked second in economic freedom. Telangana, placed third before Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, was the only state without a BJP government in this category. Bihar was ranked last among the large states on this aspect. “BJP has come to symbolise the economic and political right. They want to present the party as one which promotes business which makes it easy for investments to come in,” said Narayana.

The southern states may not do as well as Gujarat in ease of doing or promoting business but Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have done well in attracting foreign direct investment, Narayana pointed out. States like Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh just provide land or speedy clearances but that makes for only “selective good governance”, he said. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra (in that order) have the best record in managing crime and maintaining law and order among the large states. Haryana and Jharkhand rank the last in this list. The top five safest states feature two BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat, and three governed by others including West Bengal.

This theme explored violence, atrocities, and policing including indicators such as rapes, murder, dowry deaths per 100,000 population among other factors. “It is interesting to point out that despite Kerala having a very high number of FIRs, in the matter of their disposal and conviction rate have performed well,” the report noted.

Nagaland and Goa were the best amongst small states while Delhi and Tripura were at the bottom in this list, for the last three years. Nagaland was the best performing as per the aggregated ranking of 30 states. Delhi, governed by the Aam Aadmi Party, is placed last in the list on two counts — environment, and transparency and accountability.

Karnataka emerged as the best in the category among large states while Arunachal Pradesh was placed on top amongst small states. Gujarat fell seven notches from last three years to 10 and Telangana which has improved its position from 17 last year to 7 this year,” the report noted. Karnataka and Haryana were the top two states on the transparency scale. Kerala fell eight places to 11th among the large states in this respect between 2017 and 2018. But Telangana’s ranking improved seven spots to 4th during the same period.