Odiya writer Gita Mehta, sister of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, turns down Padma Shri

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 1:23 PM

Renowned Odiya origin author Geeta Mehta has declined the Padma Shri conferred upon her by the government for her distinguished contribution to literature and education.

Padma Awards 2019Odiya writer Gita Mehta, sister of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, turns down Padma Shri

Renowned Odiya origin author Geeta Mehta has declined the Padma Shri conferred upon her by the government for her distinguished contribution to literature and education. According to a report in The Indian Express, Mehta said that the honour may be “misconstrued… with a general election looming”.

The author is based in New York and has authored several books. She is the sister of current Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and daughter of former CM Biju Patnaik.

In a press statement issued on Friday from New York, Mehta said that she is deeply honoured that the Government of India has honoured her with Padma Shri./

“…but with great regret I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret,” her statement reads.

The development comes just ahead of general elections and assembly polls in Odisha. Mehta’s brother Naveen is waging a hard fought contest against the BJP as he seeks a fifth continuous term as CM.

Prominent among the books authored by Mehta are ‘Karma Cola’, ‘A River Sutra’, ‘Snakes and Ladders: Glimpses of Modern India’ and ‘Eternal Ganesha: From Birth to Rebirth’. The 76-year-old writer has also produced and/or directed 14 documentaries.

The list of Padma awardees released on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs listed Mehta as a “foreigner”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Odiya writer Gita Mehta, sister of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, turns down Padma Shri
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition