Odisha’s first Millet Shakti Cafe opens in Keonjhar

Odisha’s first exclusive Millet Shakti Cafe opened in Keonjhar town with an aim to provide nutritional food to people and promote diet diversity as well as nutritional security.

A memorandum of agreement was signed between the Mission Shakti and Odisha Millets Mission for promotion of millet entrepreneurship and millet awareness campaigns through Women SHGs in 14 districts of Odisha. This café will be managed by Women SHG Federation supported by Mission Shakti.

Women and child development and Mission Shakti minister Tukuni Sahu virtually inaugurated the one-of-its-kind cafe in the presence of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti, Sujata R Karthikeyan. The café will sell an array of millet-based food products to provide an option in millets food to people who wish to have a quick breakfast or snack with tea or coffee, ready to eat / cook items to make recipes as per their preferences.