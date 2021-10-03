  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Odisha West Bengal Bypoll Results Live Counting of votes to begin to begin at 8 am TMC eyes full sweep

Odisha, West Bengal Bypoll Results Live: Counting of votes to begin to begin at 8 am, TMC eyes full sweep

By: |
Updated: October 3, 2021 7:45:16 am

West Bengal Bypoll Results Live, 2021 Odisha By Election Results Live Updates: The counting will begin at 8 am and trends are expected to come clear by afternoon. 

West Bengal Bypoll Results Live, 2021 Odisha By Election Results Live Updates: The counting will begin at 8 am and trends are expected to come clear by afternoon. 

Odisha, West Bengal Assembly By Election Results Live News: Along with Bhabanipur, votes will also be counted for bypolls held in West Bengal’s Samserganj and Jangipur, along with Odisha’s Pipili on Sunday. The counting will begin at 8 am and trends are expected to come clear by afternoon.

Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per the Election Commission data. Elections to these seats were countermanded in the state Assembly polls earlier this year due to the death of the candidates. The voting was largely peaceful and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, Election officials said.

Odisha, West Bengal Bypoll Results Live: Live Vote Counting of West Bengal and Odisha By Election

Read More

Live Blog

odisha election result, west bengal by election result, odisha bypoll result, west bengal bypoll result, 2021 west bengal assembly by election 2021 live, odisha bypoll vote counting live updatss, west bengal by election vote counting, west bengal assembly bypoll results live

Highlights

    07:45 (IST)03 Oct 2021
    78.24% voter turnout recorded in Odisha's Pipili

    Around 78.24 per cent of the 2.30 lakh voters of the Pipili assembly constituency exercised their franchise during the September 30 bypoll.

    07:18 (IST)03 Oct 2021
    Jangipur a Congress bastion since ages

    Jangipur has been a Congress bastion, with the grand old party winning the seat 11 times till now. However, this time the party, which contested the polls earlier this year in coalition with the Left Front, has left it to the RSP.

    07:13 (IST)03 Oct 2021
    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypolls will begin in Kolkata at 8 am on Sunday amid heavy security deployment.

    The Jangipur election will see a three-way contest between TMC candidate and former state minister Jakir Hossain, who had the seat in 2016, the BJP’s Sujit Das, and the RSP’s Alam Mian. The RSP is a member of the Left Front. During the March-April elections, the ruling party did not field Hossain since he was still recovering from the critical injuries he suffered in a bomb blast at the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on February 17. Traditionally, Jangipur has been a Congress bastion, with the grand old party winning the seat 11 times till now. However, this time the party, which contested the polls earlier this year in coalition with the Left Front, has left it to the RSP.
    Mamata Banerjee
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Bhabanipur Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to decide Mamata Banerjee’s fate today
    2Fair probe by police a must: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
    3Centre cleared 7 out of 106 names recommended for judgeship in HCs: CJI NV Ramana