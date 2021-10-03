Odisha, West Bengal Bypoll Results Live: Counting of votes to begin to begin at 8 am, TMC eyes full sweep

West Bengal Bypoll Results Live, 2021 Odisha By Election Results Live Updates: The counting will begin at 8 am and trends are expected to come clear by afternoon.

Odisha, West Bengal Assembly By Election Results Live News: Along with Bhabanipur, votes will also be counted for bypolls held in West Bengal’s Samserganj and Jangipur, along with Odisha’s Pipili on Sunday. The counting will begin at 8 am and trends are expected to come clear by afternoon.

Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per the Election Commission data. Elections to these seats were countermanded in the state Assembly polls earlier this year due to the death of the candidates. The voting was largely peaceful and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, Election officials said.

Odisha, West Bengal Bypoll Results Live: Live Vote Counting of West Bengal and Odisha By Election

Read More