Odisha, West Bengal By-election 2021 Polls Live: 17.5% polling in Jangipur, 16.3% polling in Samserganj till 9 am

Besides Kolkata’s Bhabanipur seat, by-elections are also being held today in Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district of West Bengal and Pipli in Odisha. The voting began at 7 am am and will conclude at 6:30 pm. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission earlier this month, the nearly 12-hour process of voting began across the assembly segments at 7 am on September 30, while the votes will be counted in all these seats on October 3.
The by-poll in Pipli was first scheduled to be held on April 17, but it was countermanded after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj died of COVID-19 on April 14. It was then slated for May 13, but got deferred due to a festival. The by-election was subsequently rescheduled for May 16. However, once again, it was postponed in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.
Highlights
9 am voter turnout: 17.5 per cent polling in Jangipur, 16.3 per cent polling in Samserganj
TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam are the party's candidates for Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively.
Bombs were hurled in West Bengal's Samserganj a few hours before the voting for the bypolls commenced in the assembly segment at 7am on Thursday.