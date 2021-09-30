Odisha, West Bengal By-election 2021 Polls Live: 17.5% polling in Jangipur, 16.3% polling in Samserganj till 9 am

2021 Odisha, West Bengal (WB) By Election Voting Live Updates: The polling will conclude at 6 pm and counting of votes will be done on October 3.

Besides Kolkata’s Bhabanipur seat, by-elections are also being held today in Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district of West Bengal and Pipli in Odisha. The voting began at 7 am am and will conclude at 6:30 pm. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission earlier this month, the nearly 12-hour process of voting began across the assembly segments at 7 am on September 30, while the votes will be counted in all these seats on October 3.

The by-poll in Pipli was first scheduled to be held on April 17, but it was countermanded after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj died of COVID-19 on April 14. It was then slated for May 13, but got deferred due to a festival. The by-election was subsequently rescheduled for May 16. However, once again, it was postponed in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

