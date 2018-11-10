Odisha weather alert: Fishermen warned as depression develops over Bay of Bengal

Fishermen warned as depression develops over Bay of Bengal (Representational image)

The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea over the next few days in view of the formation of a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal.

The IMD, in its latest bulletin, said that a depression, centred about 20 km northwest of Portblair, is likely to intensify into a deep depression.

“The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal might intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours and turn into a cyclonic storm subsequently,” it said. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next 48 hours and west-southwestwards, towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, during the subsequent 72 hours. Under its impact, squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph, could be expected over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

“The sea condition is likely to go from rough to very rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into waters for the next four days. Those, who are out in the deep seas, have been asked to return,” the bulletin added.

H R Biswas, the director of the regional met centre here, allayed fears of heavy rain in the state. “Odisha won’t experience heavy rainfall due to formation of the depression. However, distance cautionary signal No-1 has to be hoisted at all ports of the state,” he added.