Odisha urges Centre for free LPG cylinders in 3 cyclone-hit districts

Noting that Cyclone ‘Titli’ and resultant floods have “shattered” the poor in Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada districts, Odisha government on Monday urged the Centre for supply of free LPG cylinders to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY). Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister S N Patro, in a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, said people in these districts are the “worst sufferers” and unable to pay the subsidised rate for the cylinders.

“… I would request you to waive off the subsidised cost of the domestic LPG cylinders and supply the same free-of-cost, which will help in ameliorating the sufferings of the poor beneficiaries,” Patro said.

“The backbone of the poor people has been completely shattered due to such natural calamities,” he said, adding, the Centre provides subsidised LPG cylinders to poorer sections of the society under the PMUY in the three districts.

While 50,990 subsidised gas connections under the PMUY are provided in Gajapati district, the figure is 2,39,683 in Ganjam and 81,979 in Rayagada, Patro said.