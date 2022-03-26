Odisha Civic Polls Results 2022: This is the first time, people got an opportunity to elect the Mayors or Chairpersons directly after the amendment of the municipal laws.

Odisha Municipal Election Results 2022, Odisha Urban Local Bodies Election Results 2022: Naveen Patnaik-led ruling BJD has bagged/leading 76 out of the 108 civic bodies that went to the polls earlier this week. While the BJD candidates were leading in 73 civic bodies for the post of chairperson during the initial trends, the party won 76 seats by the end of the day, decimating the opposition parties – BJP and Congress. The BJP won 16 while the Congress won seven seats. Others including independent won nine seats.

The BJD also bagged a lion’s share of councillor seats as it won/leading 1286 of them constraining the BJP to 311 and Congress to 143 seats. Others bagged 139 seats.

The ruling party’s mayoral candidates also won in three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur. Counting of votes polled in Dhamnagar Notified Area Council in Bhadrak district will be held later, an SEC official said.

Nearly 65 per cent of the total 40.55 lakh voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to 109 civic body elections including the three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur. While 65 per cent of voter turnout was registered in 106 NACs and Municipalities, the voting was low in three corporations.

While Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) reported 65 per cent voters turn out, it was 50 per cent in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 47 per cent in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

This is the first time, people got an opportunity to elect the Mayors or Chairpersons directly after the amendment of the municipal laws. The SEC had informed that as many as 73 candidates have been elected to the posts of councillors or corporators uncontested.