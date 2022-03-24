Odisha civic body elections 2022 live updates: 40.5 lakh voters to decide fate of over 6,400 candidates

Live

Odisha civic body elections 2022 live updates: The elections are being held after a gap of 10 years as they could not be conducted in 2018.

Odisha urban local body elections 2022 live news: Elections are being held in 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in Odisha today amid tight security. Around 40.5 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of over 6,400 candidates in the fray. The voting, which began at 8 am, will conclude at 5 pm. The elections are being held after a gap of 10 years as they could not be conducted in 2018.

A total of 205 platoons of police have been deployed for the polling which will be conducted through EVMs. Polling will be held in 3,068 booths of 1,731 wards in the 106 civic bodies. In the three municipal corporations — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur — total 168 wards will go to the polls and 1,407 booths have been set up, officials said.

Live Updates