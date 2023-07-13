Odisha: Two men arrested for eating half-burnt body during funeral

In a horrific incident, two drunk men were accused of cannibalism on Tuesday after locals found them eating half-burnt human flesh from the body of the deceased while they were performing funeral in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said.

A complaint was filed against Sundar Mohan Singh (58) and Narendra Singh (25) of Dantuni village by locals after they were spotted consuming a half-charred body at the cremation site.

Inspector-in-charge of Badasahi police station, Sabjay Parida said that the duo had committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

“They committed the act in an inebriated state. Sundar Mohan Singh, one of the accused, is a sorcerer. He did so under the influence of liquor and confessed to his actions,” he said.

“The villagers had taken the body of the deceased who died of illness to the crematorium for the funeral. While the cremation was underway, the duo took away some portion of the half-burnt body and started eating it,”said a police officer.

Police have registered a case against the two-accused under IPC Section 297 which deals with trespassing in place of worship or sepulchre, disturbing funeral with intention to wound the feeling or to insult the religion of any person, or offering indignity to a human corpse.