Odisha to enhance contingency fund corpus to Rs 1,400 crore

The Odisha government on Saturday said it will enhance the corpus of its contingency fund to Rs 1,400 crore from the earlier Rs 400 crore. A proposal of an ordinance to amend the Odisha Contingency Fund Act, 1967 was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Chief Secretary A P Padhi said the corpus was enhanced from Rs 150 to Rs 400 crore by the amendment of the Act in 2008. The enhanced corpus will partly fund the state government’s newly-launched ‘Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation’ (KALIA) Scheme over a period of three years, officials said.

The Cabinet meeting also gave its nod to proposals on the state’s memorandum to the 15th Finance Commission, and enhancement of salary in government and aided colleges. It approved the report of the Fitment Committee for Revision of pay scales of teachers in universities and colleges under the UGC scale. The revised salary will be effective retrospectively from January 2016.