The Odisha government has reportedly sought Rs 9,755 crore in central assistance to build a disaster-resilient power transmission and distribution network. The state government said that repeated cyclones have already caused nearly Rs 10,000 crore worth of damage to the state’s electricity infrastructure over the past two decades, Indian Express reported.

The proposal, submitted under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), is currently facing reservations from the Centre. The state has now approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to support a financing mechanism for what it describes as a nationally significant infrastructure project.

Odisha seeks Rs 9,755 crore for resilient power infrastructure

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), Odisha has sought Rs 9,755 crore, including Rs 3,755 crore for strengthening the transmission network and Rs 6,000 crore for improving the power distribution system.

The proposed project includes underground cabling in critical areas, cyclone-resistant transmission and distribution lines, resilient substations, network redundancy, protection of essential public facilities and deployment of advanced technologies to minimise power disruptions during disasters.

Cyclones have cost Odisha nearly Rs 10,000 crore

The Indian Express quoted officials from the state’s Energy Department said Odisha’s 550-km coastline makes it one of India’s most cyclone-prone regions. Between the 1999 Super Cyclone and Cyclone Fani in 2019, repeated severe storms caused cumulative damage of nearly Rs 10,000 crore to the state’s power infrastructure.

Studies cited by the government also suggest prolonged power outages can reduce business revenues by 5-10%, affecting industries, public services and local economies.

Ageing power network increases risks

A joint assessment by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Odisha government found that more than 30% of power substations are located within 20 km of the coastline. It also said that nearly 75% of distribution lines were commissioned over three decades ago, making them highly vulnerable to cyclones and floods.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi seeks Amit Shah’s intervention

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated June 16, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has significantly improved disaster preparedness over the years but continues to suffer heavy economic and social losses due to damage to critical infrastructure.

He noted that strengthening power infrastructure would reduce recovery time for hospitals, drinking water systems, telecommunications, emergency services, cyclone shelters and transportation following major disasters.

Calling the proposal a “nationally significant initiative”, Majhi urged the Centre to support the project through gap funding under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Centre cites states’ responsibility

The request comes after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai informed the state that disaster management is primarily the responsibility of state governments, with the Centre playing a supplementary role.

The Centre also noted that investments in power generation, transmission and distribution are generally undertaken by commercial entities and utilities, which are expected to incorporate disaster-resilient designs into their infrastructure projects.

State exploring multiple funding sources

The Odisha government said it is willing to contribute through state funds and investments by power utilities while also exploring multilateral and development financing options. However, it acknowledged that a significant financing gap remains, making central assistance crucial for implementing the full disaster-resilient power infrastructure plan.

If approved, the Rs 9,755-crore project would represent one of the country’s largest investments aimed at climate-resilient electricity infrastructure, helping protect critical services and reducing the economic impact of future cyclones in one of India’s most disaster-prone states.