Odisha seeks Indian envoy’s help to rescue 33 stranded Odia workers in Saudi Arabia

The Odisha government has sought the intervention of the Indian envoy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to rescue and repatriate 33 workers from Odisha who are facing dire conditions in the Gulf country.

The workers from Odisha and other states were working in Ms Had Al Hammam Group, at Camp-47, Juaymah in Saudi Arabia. (Screenshot of the video message)

In a bid to rescue and repatriate 33 distressed workers from Odisha stranded in Saudi Arabia, the Odisha government has sought the intervention of the Indian envoy in Riyadh. The workers, who are currently employed by Ms Had Al Hammam Group at Camp-47, Juaymah in Saudi Arabia, have been facing dire circumstances, including unpaid salaries and lack of basic amenities.

The plea for help from these workers prompted Odisha Chief Secretary P K Jena to write a letter to Suhel Azaj Khan, the ambassador of India at Riyadh, seeking immediate assistance. The Chief Secretary revealed that the state government had been receiving distress calls and messages from Indian citizens working in Saudi Arabia, alleging that they had been cheated by their employers.

“It is found that 33 of them are from Odisha while 10 others are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Gulf Odia Society which was pressed into service could contact the forlorn workers from Odisha and it is found that their Igama (Visa) are not being renewed by their company owners (Qafeel),” the letter said.

Most of the affected workers from Odisha are from Ganjam district, and they had traveled to Saudi Arabia in May of the preceding year. Niranjan Sahu, one of the workers, shared his ordeal through a video message, highlighting the injustices they had faced. 

The company had initially hired them on a one-year contract, but they were only issued a visa for six months, which was not renewed despite multiple requests. Furthermore, even after completing the one-year contract period, the company denied them permission to return to India. To exacerbate their plight, the Gulf company allegedly disbursed only a portion of their salaries once every four months.

In the absence of regular income, the workers have been deprived of basic necessities like food, water, and medicines, making their situation extremely precarious. Concerned about the well-being and safety of their fellow citizens, the Odisha government has taken up the matter with the Indian envoy in Saudi Arabia to ensure swift action for their rescue and repatriation.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh has been urged to expedite the efforts and provide all necessary support to facilitate the rescue and repatriation of the affected Odia workers.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 15:09 IST

