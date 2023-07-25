Odisha rains: IMD sounds alert as cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha after the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the coast in the southern part of the state.

According to IMD bulletin Tuesday evening, the system is likely to concentrate into a low-lying area, intensifying into depression around July 26.

Also Read: Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Mumbai on heavy rain alert till July 27

“Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the region… The system is likely to concentrate into a depression around July 26,” it said.

An orange alert has been issued by IMD for Tuesday and Wednesday. According to this prediction, on July 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) may occur at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts.

A

The IMD bulletin said heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam till Tuesday morning with light to moderate rain or thundershower at most places in the south interior Odisha.

(With PTI Inputs)