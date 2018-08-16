Odisha rain update today: Jaleshwar temple in Kalahandi goes underwater in minutes, watch video

Odisha rain update today: The video shows a huge gush of water flowing around the temple. (Video grab)

Odisha rain update today: Even as southern states of Kerala and Karnataka continue to battle floods, a video that has emerged on social media shows how Odisha in the east is also experiencing havoc. On August 15, when the country was celebrating India’s 72nd Independence Day, the Jaleshwar temple in Kalahandi district’s Bhawanipatna witnessed horrific scenes. The video released by news agency ANI shows the Jaleshwar temple in Kalahandi district’s Bhawanipatna submerge in water within minutes following heavy rains in the area. The video shows a huge gush of water flowing around the temple. On the same day, two people lost their lives while one went missing following heavy rain in five districts of the state. The Met office had yesterday predicted more rains in the next 48 hours.

According to a PTI report, the districts that have been severely hit by the rain include Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur in the southern region and Bolangir and Kalahandi districts in the western parts of the state. BP Sethi, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said, “So far, two deaths have been reported and another person was missing due to rain-related incidents.” He added that 17 people who were confined on an island of river Tel at Banjipali in Titilagarh area in Bolangir district were rescued by the Fire Services unit.

The report further stated that the Odisha government has put the district collectors on alert in view of the rains, the East Coast Railway has asked its employees to remain vigilant to possible flooding of tracks in different places.

According to state reports, Odisha in the last 24 hours received 31.7 mm rainfall. SRC B P Sethi said adding that four districts received average rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm. He added that all major rivers were flowing below the danger level and there was no fear for flood now. The railway tracks located in Titlagarh-Rayagada and Rayagada-Koraput sections have been affected due to rainwater and landslides. While five trains have been cancelled, four other trains will be controlled in some stations, an official said.