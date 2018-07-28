Odisha police steps up security in Malkangiri as Maoists Martyrs’ Week begin

Representative Image: IE

Odisha police have stepped up security and put the force on high alert in Malkangiri district as Maoists observe Martyrs Week from today. “Tight security arrangement has been made across the district keeping in view the Maoists’ Martyrs’ Week,” Malkangiri district superintendent of police Jagmohan Meen said adding that the police personnel have been issued advisory to check movement of suspicious persons.

The authorities have stopped operation of government buses in several southen districts including Malkangiri. This apart, the police have also asked BSF camps an other police troops to stay on alert. An operational team like special operation groups, district voluntary force, an BSF have jointly intensified the combin operations in the interior areas of the district, SP said. The district voluntary force formed in 2009 is a special constabulary unit of the Odisha Police and they ar primarily used in anti-Maoist operations Police have recovered Maoist pamphlets and posters a some places in Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.