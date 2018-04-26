Odisha parcel bomb case cracked: Lecturer identified as alleged mastermind, police reveal sinister motive

The victim couple, Soumya and Reema Sahu, were married on February 18. (Photo: video grab)

The police on Wednesday claimed to have finally cracked the shocking case of a gift bomb that had left a newly married groom dead and his wife gravely injured. The motive behind this grave tragedy was a personal grudge. According to the police, a college lecturer was the mastermind of the who incident. According to news agency PTI, police claimed that the college lecturer had gifted the parcel bomb to the couple as their wedding gift in order to exact revenge from the groom’s mother.

The accused has been identified as Punjilal Meher, who is a colleague of the deceased groom’s mother. Arun Bothra, IGP Crime Branch, said that the crime was carried out of jealousy as the groom’s mother was made principal of the Jyoti Bikash College at Bhainsa replacing him.

The case dates back to the month of February. The victim couple, Soumya and Reema Sahu, were married on the February 18. Five days later, they received a parcel as their wedding gift. On opening the gift, the parcel exploded. The blast resulted in the death of the groom, Soumya and his grandmother Jemamani while the bride Reema suffered grievous burn injuries.

Director General of Police RP Sharma told media in Cuttack that the accused was a colleague of the deceased groom’s mother and was arrested by the Crime Branch on Tuesday night. He added that the Crime Branch during the course of its investigation zeroed in on Punjilal Meher as the mastermind in the parcel gift blast case. He further said that his complicity was confirmed during its investigation in Raipur.

Arun Bothra said that the accused wanted the blast to eliminated the whole family. He further said that the accused Meher prepared the parcel bomb himself and sent it through a courier to Sahu’s family from Raipur. The IGP said the police seized crackers, gunpowder, a laptop and a pen drive from the possession of Meher.

Bothra further added that Meher had studied for seven months and took the help of the Internet to prepare the bomb. He added that the accused had tested small bombs manufactured by him before sending the gift parcel.