Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Litmus test for BJP as ruling BJD looks to retain local bodies

Odisha Local Body Election Results Live, 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results, Winners List Live Updates: The ruling BJD has taken an early lead in the initial rounds of counting.

Odisha Local Body Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes is underway in Odisha for the 200 zilla parishad seats, 1,669 sarpanch posts, 1,669 samiti member seats and 22,379 ward member posts in 71 blocks of 30 districts, polling for which was held in five phases – February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 and re-pollings took place on February 23 and 25. The counting of votes will continue for three days – February 26, 27 and 28. The SEC said that the centralised counting of votes is taking place for the polls. Around 70 per cent of the 41.88 lakh electorate exercised their franchise in the fifth phase of the three-tier panchayat election in Odisha.

In the fifth phase polling was held for 131 zilla parishad member posts in 975 panchayats under 48 blocks of 25 districts. As many as 13,514 booths were set up for the voters to cast their votes this time. While a total 2.2 lakh candidates contested the elections, the SEC declared 36,523 ward members, 126 sarpanch, 326 panchayat samiti members and one zilla parishad member as uncontested winners, the SEC said in a statement. The Commission said that more than one lakh state government employees were engaged in election duty in the five phases and around 40,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order for the poll. The SEC has announced ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh to families of each of the three police personnel killed in a road mishap in Nabarangpur district on February 19.

Live Updates Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live: 11:43 (IST) 26 Feb 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP leading from Polasar 3 zone Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP candidate K Pattnayak leading from Polasar 3 zone of Ganjam district. 11:35 (IST) 26 Feb 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJD extends lead to 221 seats, BJP to 32 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The ruling BJD has increased its lead to 221 seats while the opposition BJP is leading on 32 seats. The Congress is catching up as it is leading on 13 seats. Others are ahead on 5 seats. 11:25 (IST) 26 Feb 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJD leads from 189 Zila Parishad seats Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJD leads from 189 Zila Parishad seats in early rounds of counting. The BJP is leading on 24, Congress on 15 and others on four seats. 11:20 (IST) 26 Feb 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live: BJD leads from 189 Zila Parishad seats Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJD leads from 189 Zila Parishad seats, BJP on 24, Congress 15 and others 4. 11:15 (IST) 26 Feb 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJD takes early lead in Anandpur, Rayagada, other zones Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJD leads from Anandpur Zone-1, Rengali Zone-1, Keonjhar Zone-4, Patana Zone-21 and Ghatgaon Zone-1 in Keonjhar as well as Rayagada Gunupur Zone 9. 11:10 (IST) 26 Feb 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP leads from Zone 1 and 4 in Kantamal; Congress from Gunupur K zone 1 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP leads from Zone 1 and 4 in Kantamal; Congress from Gunupur K zone 1. 11:07 (IST) 26 Feb 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJD takes early leads in many zones BJD leading in zone 1 in Keonjhar district, zone 29 of Malati Panchayat in Baramba of Cuttack, Ramanaguda K zone in Rayagada, zone 5 of Kendrapara and zone 63 in Sorada. 11:03 (IST) 26 Feb 2022 Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The SEC has taken up counting of votes for 315 Zilla Parishad posts today Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The SEC has taken up counting of votes for 315 Zilla Parishad posts today. The SEC will also tally the ballots for ensuring free and fair counting.