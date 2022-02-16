Odisha Panchayat Election 2022: First phase voting concludes; fate of 726 candidates sealed in ballot boxes

Odisha Panchayat Election 2022: The SEC has set up 22,379 booths to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 safety norms while voting.

Odisha Panchayat Election 2022: Polling has concluded in Odisha for the first phase of the five-phase Panchayat elections. According to the Odisha State Election Commission (SEC), around 30 per cent of polling has been recorded till 11 am. The voting started at 7am and concluded at 1pm. However, those in line will be allowed to cast their votes. Over 67.51 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise while 726 candidates are in the fray for 200 Zilla Parishad members, sarpanches, Panchayat Samiti members, and ward members to be elected in the first phase.

According to reports, the residents of two remote villages in Kalahandi district – Upardunda and Taladunda under Dundelmal panchayat of Junagarh block did not allow the polling officers to enter the village in protest against bad roads and lack of drinking water facilities. There were reports related to ballot paper loot from booth-1 in Sujanpur panchayat and booth-9 in Kasijharia village under Chapamanik panchayat. As many as five people were injured in poll-related violence in Puri district.

The SEC has set up 22,379 booths to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 safety norms while voting. Voters have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing at the polling booths. Those who have tested positive will be allowed to cast their votes during the last hour of polling.

Of the 22,379 polling booths, 3,357 have been identified as sensitive where video recording arrangements is being done. As many as 225 platoons of security personnel, comprising 37,245 policemen, have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the elections. Special security arrangements have been made in Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Rayagada, and Kandhamal districts amid a boycott call by Maoists.

Odisha Panchayat Election 2022 Schedule: The next four other phases will be held on February 18, 20, 22, and 24 while counting of votes will take place on February 26, 27 and 28.