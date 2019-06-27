Odisha nurses shoot TikTok video in newborn care unit, served notice

TikTok is a popular mobile application for creating and sharing videos.

Four nurses in Odisha were served showcause notices after TikTok videos of them frolicking inside the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of the Malkangari district headquarters hospital went viral on Wednesday. The notices were given by the chief district medical officer(CDMO) of Malkangiri Ajit Kumar Mohanty.

In the videos, the nurses can be seen singing and dancing inside the newborn care unit in their uniforms. The hospitals beds and patients can be seen in the videos. In one of the videos, a nurse is hold up a child patient while popular Bollywood songs play in the background.

After the videos went viral on social media, additional district medical officer and the hospitals officer in-charge Tapan Kumar Dinda said that a probe was being conducted and action would be taken.

“I have initiated a probe into the matter and will submit the report to the CDMO for necessary action, he said. The CDMO has described the incident as “unfortunate,” Dinda told new agency PTI.

The four nurses who have been served notices are Nandini Ray, Ruby Ray, Tapasi Biswas and Jyoti Ray, according to a report in The Hindustan Times. All the videos from the SNCU were posted on TikTok from Jyoti Ray’s account.

Malkangiri has a high-rate of infant mortality and the hospital has set up the unit to treat the newborns who are critically-ill. The district had made the headlines in November 2016, when over 103 children died of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Last month, a gym trainer was shot dead in Delhi by a juvenile. The victim’s friends claimed that he was a social media ‘star’ with over 5 lakh followers on TikTok and his rising popularity could have led to the shooting.