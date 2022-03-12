Odisha MLA Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle runs over crowd in Khordha, 22 injured; BJP demands action

Two persons, including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu, were seriously injured in the incident, and they were taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

At least 22 people including seven police personnel were injured today after suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khordha district. SP Khordha confirmed that seven police personnel were injured and said that a probe has been initiated. “Around 15 BJP workers, a BJD worker and 7 police personnel were injured in the incident. A probe has been initiated into the matter,” said SP Khordha Alekh Chandra Pahi.

The MLA was also injured after the mob caught hold of him and roughed him up following the accident. The accident took place when a crowd had gathered outside the BDO Banapur’s office while the election for the block chairperson was underway. The BJP has demanded strict action against the MLA.

“Creepy scene! The painful scene of Biju Janata Dal MLA Prashant Jagdev trampling the crowd with his car is unforgivable. Prashant Jagdev has done such anti-people acts many times in the past. Had BJD taken strict action against its MLA on time, then today we would not have to see the scene of death. The government of Odisha should take the strictest action against Prashant Jagdev and do justice to the victims. I stand with the families of the victims in this hour of grief,” said BJP leader Sambit Patra.

खौफनाक मंजर!



बीजू जनता दल के विधायक प्रशांत जगदेव द्वारा भीड़ को कार से रौंदने का दर्दनाक दृश्य अक्षम्य है। प्रशांत जगदेव ने पहले भी ऐसे जनविरोधी कृत्य कई बार किया है। अगर @bjd_odisha समय रहते अपने विधायक पर कड़ी कार्यवाही करती तो आज यह मौत का मंजर नहीं देखना पड़ता। 1/2 pic.twitter.com/oxzKsvciyQ — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 12, 2022

Two persons, including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu, were seriously injured in the incident, and they were taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The MLA was first treated at Tangi Hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khordha SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said.

An MLA from Chilka, Jagdev was suspended last year for anti-party activities.

(With PTI inputs)