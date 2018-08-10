Odisha may witness heavy rainfall in next 48 hours, predicts MeT department

There could be heavy rainfall in districts like Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal from tomorrow, it said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha in the next two days owing to formation of cyclonic circulation in the region, the Met office today said. While a cyclonic circulation lies over north Odisha, the cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh persists, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Under its impact, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in Odisha. There could be heavy rainfall in districts like Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal from tomorrow, it said.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Sundargarh districts on Sunday, it said. In addition, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around August 13. It may trigger heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri and Jagatsinghpur, it said.

Meanwhile, average rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours has been 2.5 mm in the state. As many as 25 districts have received sporadic rainfall, whereas five districts -Balasore, Boudh, Deogarh, Jajpur and Jharsuguda – have not received any rainfall in the past 24 hours, the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said.

Four blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 50 mm. The highest of 84.5 mm has been in Samakhunta block of Mayurbhanj district followed by 81.0 mm in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district, 78.0 mm in Delang block and 52.0 mm in Pipili Block of Puri district, it said.

With this, the cumulative average rainfall of the state from June 1 till date comes to a surplus of 6.1 per cent over the long term average rainfall.