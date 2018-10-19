Odisha man walks 8 km with daughter’s dead body on shoulder for post mortem

Babita had gone missing on October 11 after Cyclone Titli made a landfall in the parts of the coastal state of Odisha.

A man in Odisha’s Gajapati district walked for eight kilometres carrying the body of his seven-year-old daughter in a sack on his shoulder for post-mortem. The girl reportedly died in a landslide. According to news agency PTI, the incident happened in Atankpur village under Laxmipur gram panchayat in the Cyclone Titli-ravaged Gajapati district. Mukund Dora put daughter Babita’s body in a sack and carried it on his shoulder for the post-mortem.

While walking down to Kainpur government hospital with the body, Dora told PTI that the family found Babita’s body near a nullah on Wednesday afternoon and informed the same to police, adding the police came to their village Thursday morning and took photographs of the body. The police, however, did not make arrangements to shift the body to hospital for post-mortem. Instead, it instructed Dora to bring the body to the hospital.

Reiterating his ordeal to reporters, who spotted him near Laxmipur on his way to the hospital, Dora said, being a poor man, he could not afford to hire a vehicle to transport the corpse from the village to hospital. The grief-stricken father battled cyclone and landslide-ravaged roads and put her daughter’s body in a bag, to carry it on his shoulder. Following this, police arranged an auto-rickshaw to carry the man and the body to the hospital.

Babita had gone missing on October 11 after Cyclone Titli made a landfall in the parts of the coastal state of Odisha. She was declared dead even before her body was traced. Based on the information from local panchayat functionaries, the state government declared her dead on Wednesday.

Babita swept away in the landslide during Cyclone Titli and subsequent flood caused by extremely heavy rainfall in the Mahendragiri hills of Gajapati district, an official at the special relief commissioner’s office said. Gajapati District Collector Anupam Shah said that he was trying to gather the details of the incident and added that he was examining the matter to ascertain the truth.

Union Minister and a resident of Angul district in Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan, who visited the cyclone-hit Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Thursday, said, “It is painful to witness a man carrying the body of his daughter on his shoulder and walking down to hospital for post-mortem to a hospital.”

Local channels ran the footage of the incident, which was reminiscent of a 2016 episode when a man had walked 10 km carrying his dead wife on his shoulder after being denied a hearse at Bhawanipatna government hospital in Kalahandi district in Odisha.