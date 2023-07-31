scorecardresearch
Odisha: Man accused of raping minor girl beaten to death by victim’s family

The incident took place in a village under Raikia police station on Saturday afternoon when she was outside her home.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Odisha| Odisha Police
Odisha man beaten to death by Victim's kin.(Representational Image- The Indian Express)

A 35-year old man, accused of raping a minor girl, was allegedly beaten to death by victim’s father and brother in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

The family members later surrendered at a police station in Kandhamal district, an official said, PTI reported.

Also Read: Odisha: Two men arrested for eating half-burnt body during funeral

Also Read

The minor girl was raped on Saturday afternoon when she was outside her home in a village under Raikia police station.

The accused was an operator of a concrete mixture machine, who hailed from Chhattisgarh and was employed by a contractor. 

Also Read: RPF jawan shoots dead 4, including ASI, on board Jaipur-Mumbai train, arrested

Angered by the incident, the victim’s family – her father and brother – brutally thrashed the accused, killing him on the spot, inspector in-charge of Raikia police station, Rama Kanta Patra, said.

The two later surrendered and confessed to the crime, he added.

The minor girl was hospitalised while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

(With PTI Inputs)

Odisha

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 10:30 IST

