Odisha: Man accused of raping minor girl beaten to death by victim’s family

A 35-year old man, accused of raping a minor girl, was allegedly beaten to death by victim’s father and brother in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

The family members later surrendered at a police station in Kandhamal district, an official said, PTI reported.

The minor girl was raped on Saturday afternoon when she was outside her home in a village under Raikia police station.

The accused was an operator of a concrete mixture machine, who hailed from Chhattisgarh and was employed by a contractor.

Angered by the incident, the victim’s family – her father and brother – brutally thrashed the accused, killing him on the spot, inspector in-charge of Raikia police station, Rama Kanta Patra, said.

The two later surrendered and confessed to the crime, he added.

The minor girl was hospitalised while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

(With PTI Inputs)