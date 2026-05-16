Fuel price hike: Panic buying of petrol and diesel across Odisha on Friday led to long queues at fuel stations, reports of empty pumps in some areas and disruptions to transport services- notably private bus operations. The state government and oil company officials urged calm, saying there is sufficient stock to meet demand, but gig workers and small operators described the situation as a crisis for their livelihoods, said a report of The Indian Express.

Long queues and scenes at petrol pumps

Across cities including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, fuel stations experienced heavier-than-usual crowds as motorists rushed to fill tanks and, in some cases, buy fuel in large drums and barrels. In Bhubaneswar, motorists reported waiting in line for two to three hours at several stations. Police were deployed outside some pumps to manage crowds and maintain order.

Impact on bus services in Odisha

The rush and localised stockouts have disrupted bus operations in rural areas. The private bus owners’ association said nearly 2,000 private buses have stopped plying because drivers and operators are unable to procure fuel. The association held an urgent meeting with the State Transport Authority (STA) on May 15 to discuss possible short-term measures to restore services and ensure essential connectivity.

Rumours spark panic buying in Jharkhand before fuel price hike

Rumours of a fuel price hike triggered panic buying in parts of Jharkhand on May 14, with long queues at petrol pumps in Jamshedpur and Dhanbad even before any official announcement. Videos shared online showed crowded motorists waiting for extended periods, prompting local authorities to warn residents against hoarding and reassure them that supplies were adequate. Officials urged calm, asked people to buy only what they need and said they were monitoring stocks to ensure uninterrupted distribution.

पेट्रोल-डीजल खत्म होने की अफवाह से कई पेट्रोल पंपों पर भारी भीड़ और लंबी कतारें।

एसएसपी महोदय ने कहा — घबराएं नहीं, जिले में पेट्रोल-डीजल की आपूर्ति सामान्य है। लोगों से सिर्फ जरूरत के अनुसार तेल लेने और अफवाहों से बचने की अपील। pic.twitter.com/kTZx1iShKB — Dhanbad Police (@dhanbadpolice) May 13, 2026

Odisha govt response and assurances

The Odisha government convened a meeting with representatives of oil marketing companies on Friday and appealed to citizens not to panic buy or hoard fuel. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the state has sufficient fuel stock to last about 13 days and attributed the problem to a sudden spike in demand triggered by panic purchases.

“The situation was due to panic buying by some people, who continued to purchase more fuel than they required. Because of this, the demand has suddenly spiked by nearly 50%,” Patra told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra says, "Petrol and diesel are sufficient, there is no problem in Odisha. Petrol, diesel and gas are sufficient in Odisha. I don't know the reason for this panic. The public thinks that in the future, diesel and petrol may not be… pic.twitter.com/zftOz4jKh2 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

Oil company statement

Kamal Sheel, chief general manager of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, also briefed reporters and urged the public to avoid hoarding. He reassured residents that oil companies are supplying fuel and that there is adequate petrol and diesel in the state’s depots to meet regular demand.

State fuel requirements and buffer stocks

Official figures show Odisha requires nearly 45 lakh litres of petrol and more than 1 crore litres of diesel every day. Authorities said the state typically maintains a minimum stock to cover nearly 15 days of consumption, and current inventories are sufficient to bridge regular demand without supply interruptions under normal purchasing patterns.

In response to the rush, many fuel stations implemented temporary sale limits to discourage hoarding. Several outlets capped sales at Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 1,000 for four-wheelers, aiming to ensure broader access for daily commuters and essential service providers.

Voices from the ground

Gig economy workers and bike taxi operators described severe hardships caused by long waits and intermittent availability. Kamalakanta Barik, a delivery rider waiting in line at a Bhubaneswar filling station, said the delays directly affect his earning capacity. “The state government is claiming that there is adequate fuel, but why do we have to wait for two to three hours to get one or two litres of petrol? If we spend hours just to refuel our vehicle, how do we devote time to work and earn a living? How do we run our family in such a situation?” he asked.

Ashok Rout, a bike taxi operator, expressed similar frustration and threatened to relocate if the situation persists. “If the situation continues, we will lose whatever meagre income we used to earn, and we’ll have to leave this place with our family. The government only makes tall claims and does nothing for the common people,” Rout said.

Concerns over rural access

Officials highlighted that while urban depots were generally managing supplies, rural and remote outlets faced acute shortages because supply chains and last-mile deliveries were affected by the sudden surge in demand. This uneven availability has disproportionately affected rural commuters and smaller transport operators who lack the means to queue for long periods or buy fuel in bulk.

The State Transport Authority and oil companies said they would monitor stocks and distribution closely over the weekend and consider targeted resupply to affected rural areas. Authorities reiterated that hoarding would only exacerbate the problem and urged residents to buy only what they need so that essential services and daily-wage earners can access fuel.

What officials want citizens to do in Odisha?

Officials called on citizens to remain calm, avoid panic buying, and follow any temporary purchase limits imposed at filling stations. They emphasised that continued cooperation from the public would help stabilise the situation quickly while supply lines and distribution schedules are adjusted to meet the short-term surge in demand.