Odisha horror! Woman gangraped after being ‘mistakenly’ abandoned on highway by husband, found 3 days later

Odisha horror! Woman gangraped after being ‘mistakenly abandoned’ on highway

In a horrific incident reported from Odisha, a woman was gangraped by six men after she was ‘mistakenly abandoned’ on NH 55 by her husband in middle of their journey from Sambalpur to Cuttack. According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident took place on Thursday night in Anugul district. Police said the woman (30) was feared dead but she was found staying with relatives in Jagatsinghpur district late on Sunday evening.

Police said that on Thursday night, the woman along with her husband and their daughter, all residents of Sambalpur, were travelling to Cuttack in their car. While the man was driving, the girl (6) was sitting next to him and his wife was in the back seat. Police said at around 10 pm, the woman asked her husband to stop the car so that she can relieve herself on the roadside. The man stopped the vehicle in which they were travelling at Nakchi village in Anugul. After few minutes, she returned to collect the water bottle from the back seat of the car to wash her hands. After collecting the water bottle, when the lady closed the door, her husband thought his wife has returned and settled herself. The husband then drove away, mistakenly leaving his wife behind.

Police said after covering a distance of around 27 kms, the man stopped at a shop to buy some chocolates for his daughter in Boinda. By this time, he was allegedly unaware that his wife was not with him. When he returned to the car, he discovered the back seat was empty. He assumed that his wife stepped out of the car to buy something. But after a while, he became worried and started searching for his wife in the market area.

When he failed to locate his wife in Boinda market, he decided to return to Nakchi village where he had last stopped the vehicle. Police said the husband drove between Nakchi and Boinda several times but failed to locate his wife. He then approached the Hadapa police station seeking help.

Police said they immediately launched a search operation, which continued for three days. Police too failed to trace the location of man’s wife. On Sunday, the woman’s brother-in-law also issued an appeal through the press. Meanwhile, Anugul police said officials were tipped about witnesses who claimed they saw a woman walking alone in the night on the NH 55. Eyewitnesses said they saw a gang of six men who lifted the woman in an auto-rickshaw.

Based on inputs, police intensified search and found her staying in Jagatsinghpur, about 150 kms away from Anugul. Police said they were gathering information on how the woman covered the distance in a traumatized state on Thursday night.

“We are yet to record a statement from the victim, but we can confirm the events that led to the gang-rape,” the IE report quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Police said that four people have been detained so far in connection with the gangrape case.