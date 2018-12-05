Odisha government to withdraw cases against Abhijit Iyer Mitra

Abhijit, lodged in Jharpara jail here, was admitted to capital hospital on Saturday after he fell ill. (IE)

The Odisha government on Tuesday said it would withdraw cases against Delhi-based defence analyst Abhijit Iyer Mitra, 41 days after he was arrested on charges of hurting sentiments of people of the state.

The government has accepted Iyer-Mitra’s appeal and decided not to accord sanction of his prosecution.

“Taking into account his representation, the government has decided not to accord sanction of prosecution in cases where prosecution has been sought for and also decided to take steps to withdraw other cases pending against him by following laid-down procedures,” said a statement from Home Department.

Last month, Abhijit had written to Odisha chief secretary seeking withdrawal of sanction. He had also appealed to accept his apology in having “wounded the sentiments of people of Odisha without intention”.

The Commissionerate Police arrested him on October 23 for allegedly making derogatory remarks through his Twitter handle against Konark Sun Temple, Odisha’s culture and its people. Two FIRs have been lodged against him.

Abhijit, lodged in Jharpara jail here, was admitted to capital hospital on Saturday after he fell ill.

The Odisha Assembly had on November 17 pardoned Abhijit after he tendered an unconditional apology for his statement against the state lawmakers.

The Assembly accepted the recommendations made by a House Committee formed under the chairmanship of leader of opposition Narasingh Mishra.

The House Committee was set up to inquire into the alleged breach of privilege relating to the remarks made by Mitra.