Odisha train accident: 5 bogies of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express derail near Cuttack, several injured

By: |
Updated: January 16, 2020 9:02:17 AM

Cuttack train accident: According to reports, passengers who have suffered serious injuries are being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

odisha train accident, cuttack train accident, train accident newsCuttack, Odisha train accident

Cuttack train accident news: Several people have reportedly been injured as five bogies of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning. The accident occurred between Salagaon and Nergundi railway stations. Local media reported that the region was engulfed in heavy fog when the mishap took place.

Railway accident medical train and several ambulances are at the spot as relief and rescue work continues. According to reports, passengers who have suffered serious injuries are being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Top Railway officials have rushed to accident site.

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Odisha train accident 5 bogies of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express derail near Cuttack several injured
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Dropped AAP MLAs deliberate on future course of action
2Shivaji’s epithet was Chhatrapati, not Janata Raja: Sharad Pawar
3CBI starts probe in illegal Patnitop hotels; role of former minister under scanner