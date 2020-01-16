Odisha train accident: 5 bogies of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express derail near Cuttack, several injured

Cuttack, Odisha train accident

Cuttack train accident news: Several people have reportedly been injured as five bogies of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning. The accident occurred between Salagaon and Nergundi railway stations. Local media reported that the region was engulfed in heavy fog when the mishap took place.

Railway accident medical train and several ambulances are at the spot as relief and rescue work continues. According to reports, passengers who have suffered serious injuries are being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Top Railway officials have rushed to accident site.

More details are awaited.