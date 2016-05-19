Odisha CM urges PM Narendra Modi to direct ASI to take up repair of Jagamohana

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take up the repair and restoration of Jagamohana, the prayer hall of the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri at the earliest.

Patnaik told the Prime Minister that the safety of the Jagamohan is an important matter for all and urged him to initiate steps for early commencement of the prayer hall of the 900-year-old temple.

The Prime Minister assured Patnaik that he would direct the ASI, the custodian of the 12th-century shrine, for repair of the Jagamohan.

Last week, Patnaik had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi expressing concern over safety of the Jagamohan’s structure and sought his urgent intervention in this regard.

An expert team of ASI headed by Tourism and Culture Secretary is scheduled to visit Jagannath temple very soon for a detailed review.