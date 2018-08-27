Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches programme to identify young talents (Twitter)

Amid criticism from opposition parties, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched a programme aimed at identifying and giving recognition to the young achievers of the state. The “Mu Hero, Mu Odisha” (I am Hero-I am Odisha) programme is an initiative of the state government to be conducted by the Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV) members.

The BYV members are volunteers of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs of the state government. The opposition Congress and BJP termed the programme to be another political gimmick of the ruling BJD, alleging that the party is spending public money in sponsoring BJD’s own programmes under the garb of government programmes.

They claimed that party workers under the garb of Biju Yuva Vahini made it a political affair. “The ruling BJD is now trying to befool the common people. It is going to make our youths big ‘Zero’ instead of ‘Hero’, said OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik in a statement. The Congress leader alleged that the Youths of Odisha are the most neglected and deprived class during last 18 years of BJD rule and there are more than 3 lakh unemployed graduates in the state. The BJP also came down heavily on the state government and accused the ruling BJD of misusing the government funds in raising the BYV allegedly just to divert youth voters to its favour. “The state government is responsible for the miseries of the youths. The government has given jobs to only three per cent of the total youths registered in different employment exchanges,” BJP state vice-president Samir Mohanty said in a statement.