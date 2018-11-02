Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flays BJP over special category status promise; asks people to give befitting reply

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 10:06 PM

If there is less financial burden on the state, the government may spend more money on health, education and infrastructure

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP assured the state government that if they come to power in the centre, they will accord special category status to the state

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a stinging attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that incumbent NDA govt turned a deaf ear to the ‘special category status’ for the state. He said that ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP assured the state government that if they come to power in the centre, they will accord special category status to the state. “After BJP and BJD broke ties in Odisha, present NDA govt turned a deaf ear to the demand promised in BJP’s 2014 manifesto. People of Odisha will give befitting reply to BJP by defeating them in upcoming polls. Special status is our right and we will continue our fight for it,” CM Patnaik said.

As Odisha has been encountering with natural calamities almost every year and incurring huge loss, it should be accorded the status, he said. “Is not frequent natural calamities a strong ground to accord the special category status,” Patnaik asked. He said the youths of Odisha would have been the biggest beneficiaries had the state being given special category status. “Odisha will get tax rebate if it gets the status. This will bring several industries which will create jobs for youths,” he said.

If there is less financial burden on the state, the government may spend more money on health, education and infrastructure. However, the state has been denied the opportunity as the BJP forgot its promises, the chief minister said. Therefore, Patnaik called upon the people of Odisha to “remind” the BJP about its promised made in 2014 during the 2019 elections.

Noting that the BJD government believed in work and not in words, Patnaik said that his party had made four promises before the 2014 elections on food security, pucca houses, health assurance and social security. “We have worked on all the promises made to the people in 2014,” Patnaik said.

