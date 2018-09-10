Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces financial relief for 7.5 lakh flood-hit people in state

According to the chief minister’s announcement, adults will be given Rs 60 per day and children below 12 years Rs 45 per day for seven days, besides relief materials. (Reuters)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the flood situation in three districts of the state on Monday and announced financial assistance for the people affected by the deluge. The Baitarani river is in spate and has so far affected about 7.5 lakh people in Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha. According to the chief minister’s announcement, adults will be given Rs 60 per day and children below 12 years Rs 45 per day for seven days, besides relief materials.

The government will transfer the money directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Patnaik spoke to the collectors of the three flood-hit districts through video-conferencing and asked them to submit damage assessment report within seven days.

He also told the collectors to ensure that people get relief materials, food and safe drinking water in the flood-hit areas. Free treatment for their livestock and vaccination will also be provided by the state government. The review of the situation by the chief minister revealed that at least 903 villages under 17 blocks and four urban local bodies of the three districts have been affected by the flood.

At least 40,000 people living in low-laying areas have been evacuated and sheltered in relief camps where cooked food is being served. Officials said that 90 metric tonnes of fodder have been distributed in the flood-hit areas for the livestock and the health department has provided medical aid to the people in the deluge-hit villages.

At least 50,000 hectare of agricultural land in the three districts remained submerged, officials said. Meanwhile, sources in the special relief commissioner’s office said that though the water level in Baitarani had come down, villages of Bhadrak and Jajpur districts remained inundated while 31 villages in Kendrapara district remained marooned.