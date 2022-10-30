Odisha by-election: BJP alleges govt employees working for ruling Biju Janata Dal

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation in a petition to Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleged that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) used government officials to campaign for the ruling party candidate in the Dhamnagar Assembly bypoll that is scheduled for November 3, PTI reported.

The delegation was led by its general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar.

The BJP claimed it has submitted videos and photos of government officers campaigning for the BJD at two places in the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency. “A number of officers are campaigning for the BJD candidate even though they are drawing salaries from the government exchequer,” Samantasinghar alleged, as quoted by PTI.

She further alleged that the two government officials were seen putting BJD shawls on their shoulders while campaigning, and demanded action against the officials.

Meanwhile, the BJD, in its petition to the CEO, claimed that BJP leaders were threatening its workers as they feared defeat in the elections, and urged the election commission for increased surveillance to ensure free and fair elections, according to PTI.

The Dhamnagar assembly constituency has been witnessing high- voltage campaigning by leaders of the BJD, Congress, BJP and Independent candidates. The candidate for BJD is Abanti Das and BJP’s candidate is Suryabanshi Suraj.

The by-election will be on November 3 and counting of votes on November 6.