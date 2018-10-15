​​​
Odisha Bridge Collapse: 14 labourers get injured after bridge collapses in Rourkela

At least 14 labourers were injured, three of them seriously, when an under-construction bridge collapsed at Bonai in Sundargarh district, the police said.

At least 14 labourers were injured, three of them seriously, when an under-construction bridge collapsed at Bonai in Sundargarh district, the police said. The incident occurred when one of the five spans of the bridge came crashing down injuring 14 workers near Kunjipani on NH-215 on Sunday.

The span that crashed was completed on Saturday, they said. The injured were admitted to the Bonai sub-divisional hospital and three of them with serious injuries later shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse of the bridge which is being constructed by the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), they said.

