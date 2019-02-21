Odisha bandh Live Updates: Farmers’ body demands Rs 5,000 monthly security allowance

Strike in Odisha: Farmers’ body Navnirman Krishak Sangathan (NNKS) has called for a 12-hours bandh in Odisha to protest against the poor policies of the Naveen Patnaik government. The farmers in the state are demanding adequate price for their produce and pension.
“The state government is ignoring our demands,” NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said, adding that they will create no hindrance in the conduct of the board exams.
Meanwhile, the state administration has deployed security personnel across the state to maintain law and order situation. The government said that action will be taken against the agitators if they disrupt the normal life and harm public properties.
The CPI (Maoist) also said that it will back the bandh call given by the farmers in Odisha. Police said that banners have been recovered at Baliguda in Kandhamal district where Maoists appealed to the people to support the NNKS bandh call.
The NNKS is demanding a security allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for the farmers. Besides, it has also sought adequate price for the farm produce.
The Congress' Odisha unit has also announced to extend support to the farmers' agitation. The party said that Chief Minister Naveen patnaik should immediately fulfil the demands of the farmers for price, pension and prestige. "The Congress party would support the bandh called by NNKS while claiming that empowerment of the farmers remains top priority of the Congress," Niranjan Patnaik, Odisha Congress chief said.
Farmers' NNKS, which is organising the bandh, has rejected the state government's call. The outfit said that government's s appeal is aimed to foil the farmers' agitation.
Meanwhile, the state government has asked the farmers to call off their strike call in view of the board exams. The state government has said that it is ready to hold talks with farmers' body and listen to their demand.
Farmers in the state are upset with the BJD government over its poor treatment of the farmers. The farmers are demanding proper minimum support price on paddy, pension and prestige.
National convener of NNKS Akshaya Kumar said that Odisha government has deprived the farmers of their right to speech and freedom. He said the outfit has requested political parties, traders' associations and bus and truck operators to back the farmers' cause and make the bandh successful.
The BJP in Odisha has said that it will extend support to the shutdown call given by farmers. The party has said that farmers' demands are genuine and Naveen Patnaik government is ignoring farmerss right.
The Navnirman Krishak Sangathan has called for a 12-hour Odisha Bandh on Thursday to protest the apathy of the BJD government towards the farming community. The strike comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.