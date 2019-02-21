Odisha bandh Live Updates: Farmers’ body demands Rs 5,000 monthly security allowance

Odisha bandh Live Updates: Farmers’ body call for 12-hour strike against

Strike in Odisha: Farmers’ body Navnirman Krishak Sangathan (NNKS) has called for a 12-hours bandh in Odisha to protest against the poor policies of the Naveen Patnaik government. The farmers in the state are demanding adequate price for their produce and pension.

“The state government is ignoring our demands,” NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said, adding that they will create no hindrance in the conduct of the board exams.

Meanwhile, the state administration has deployed security personnel across the state to maintain law and order situation. The government said that action will be taken against the agitators if they disrupt the normal life and harm public properties.