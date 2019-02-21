Odisha bandh Live Updates: Farmers’ body demands Rs 5,000 monthly security allowance

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Feb 21, 2019 10:03 am

Odisha strike today: Farmers' body Navnirman Krishak Sangathan (NNKS) is demanding Rs 5,000 monthly security allowance from the Naveen Patnaik government.

Strike in Odisha: Farmers’ body Navnirman Krishak Sangathan (NNKS) has called for a 12-hours bandh in Odisha to protest against the poor policies of the Naveen Patnaik government. The farmers in the state are demanding adequate price for their produce and pension.

“The state government is ignoring our demands,” NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said, adding that they will create no hindrance in the conduct of the board exams.

Meanwhile, the state administration has deployed security personnel across the state to maintain law and order situation. The government said that action will be taken against the agitators if they disrupt the normal life and harm public properties.

10:03 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Odishs strike: CPI (Maoist) extends support to farmers' bandh call

The CPI (Maoist) also said that it will back the bandh call given by the farmers in Odisha. Police said that banners have been recovered at Baliguda in Kandhamal district where Maoists appealed to the people to support the NNKS bandh call.

09:35 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Odisha strike: Farms' outfit want Rs 5,000 monthly security allowance for farmers

The NNKS is demanding a security allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for the farmers. Besides, it has also sought adequate price for the farm produce.

09:23 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Odisha bandh today LIVE: Congress backs farmers' strike

The Congress' Odisha unit has also announced to extend support to the farmers' agitation. The party said that Chief Minister Naveen patnaik should immediately fulfil the demands of the farmers for price, pension and prestige. "The Congress party would support the bandh called by NNKS while claiming that empowerment of the farmers remains top priority of the Congress," Niranjan Patnaik, Odisha Congress chief said.

08:44 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Odisha bandh today: Farners' body reject government's appeal

Farmers' NNKS, which is organising the bandh, has rejected the state government's call. The outfit said that government's s appeal is aimed to foil the farmers' agitation.

08:41 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Odisha govt asks farmers to call off strike

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the farmers to call off their strike call in view of the board exams. The state government has said that it is ready to hold talks with farmers' body and listen to their demand.

08:39 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Odisha bansh: What farmers' are demanding from Naveen Patnaik?

Farmers in the state are upset with the BJD government over its poor treatment of the farmers. The farmers are demanding proper minimum support price on paddy, pension and prestige.

08:37 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Farmers' body says Odisha govt ingnoring farmers' right

National convener of NNKS Akshaya Kumar said that Odisha government has deprived the farmers of their right to speech and freedom. He said the outfit has requested political parties, traders' associations and bus and truck operators to back the farmers' cause and make the bandh successful.

08:23 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Strike in Odisha: BJP backs farmers' bandh call

The BJP in Odisha has said that it will extend support to the shutdown call given by farmers. The party has said that farmers' demands are genuine and Naveen Patnaik government is ignoring farmerss right.

08:17 (IST)21 Feb 2019
Navnirman Krishak Sangathan calls for Odisha bandh

The Navnirman Krishak Sangathan has called for a 12-hour Odisha Bandh on Thursday to protest the apathy of the BJD government towards the farming community. The strike comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and Congress have extended their support to the farmers's body. The parties have said that they will participate in the bandh and expose the poor policies of the BJD government. BJP's Odisha unit chief Basant Panda said that his party will support NNKS to exert pressure on the state government to accept their demand of pension and adequate amount for their produce. Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik has also said that his party supports the NNKS's bandh call, adding that farmers are top priority.
