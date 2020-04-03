Odisha announces complete shutdown in Cuttack, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar for 48 hours to fight COVID-19

The shutdown will start from 8 PM, Friday and will be in force till 8 PM, Sunday. (IE)

The Odisha government on Friday imposed a complete shutdown in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak to prevent community transmission of COVID19.The shutdown will begin from 8 pm today and will be in force for next 48 hours. “The Odisha Government has announced complete shut down in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack for 48 hours to knockdown #COVID19. The shutdown will start from 8 PM, Friday and will be in force till 8 PM, Sunday,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

Initially, the shutdown was planned for only two cities Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak but Cuttak was also included after a positive case was found from here. In a tweet, the chief minister’s office said: “In view of the fact that one resident of Cuttack has been found positive for Covid -19 Cuttack city is being included under Shut down for 48 hours from 8 PM from today till 8 PM of Sunday. We will use the time for aggressive contact tracing.”

During the shutdown, all shops including groceries and vegetables will be shut while a restricted number of medicine stores will remain open. “All lockdown passes have been suspended,” the CMO added. So far, the eastern state has reported five cases with the latest one from Cuttack while the total number of cases in the country has gone to over 2500.

Maharashtra and Kerala have reported the highest numbers of COVID19 positive cases in the country. Delhi too has witnessed a sharp spike in its cases in the last few days and a lot of it is connected to people linked to Tablighi Jamaat. Till now, a total of 384 coronavirus positive cases have been found in Delhi. There has been a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours.