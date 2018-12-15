Odisha: 120 elephants rampage through Mayurbhanj district; destroy houses, crops; Watch Video

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 4:59 PM

In Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, over 120 elephants entered and rampaged villages in Rasgovindpur Forest.

Representative Image: Reuters

In Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, over 120 elephants entered and rampaged villages in Rasgovindpur Forest. According to an ANI report, the elephants, divided into three or four herds entered from the borders of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The herd has rampaged through several villages and hundreds of acres of paddy fields.

A local told ANI, “a herd of 120 elephants entered Mayurbhanj district from Jharkhand. The elephants have just not destroyed the agricultural fields, but also homes in many villages that came in their way.” The person has alleged the local Forest Department for not taking proper action and not being active enough. “The department has deployed three men to shoo away the elephants, which is not possible. The higher officials are controlling everything through their phones, while the villagers are perishing,” he added.

To save their crops and homes, villagers often take it on themselves to shoo away the mammals. Many a time, they have often protested against the Forest department, but they have not yet taken any action, the news agency reported.

Earlier this year also, a herd of elephants destroyed a number of houses in the same district of Odisha. Later, another man was killed by an elephant in the Dhenkanal district of the state – which was followed by demonstrations against the Forest department.

