10 people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus in the Ganjam district on Sunday night.

Odisha | 10 people died and 8 injured in a bus accident in Ganjam district, last night. Injured admitted in MKCG Medical College, Berhampur: Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

The accident took place when a private bus returning from Berhampur collided with another bus which was coming from the opposite direction from Gudari in Rayagada district, official sources told The Indian Express.

Also Read: 16 killed, 30 injured in bus accident in Odisha

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M confirmed the deaths and said the injured are being given necessary treatment.

“Preliminary investigation suggests it was a head-on collision. We are trying to ascertain more details. The fire services teams and local police rescued all the injured and rushed them to hospital,” he said, IE reported.

Also Read: Orange alert in 13 districts in Odisha for next 24 hours: IMD Bhubaneswar

Six of the injured are admitted at the MKCG Medical College, while two others have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for treatment.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourned the death of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of the victims. He also said free treatment would be provided to the injured.

The driver of one of the two buses is undergoing treatment, while the driver of the other bus is missing.

Further investigations are underway.