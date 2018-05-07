Odia lyricist Gurukrushna Goswami passes away at 84

Eminent Odia lyricist Gurukrushna Goswami passed away here today following prolonged illness, family members said. Goswami died at his residence in Tulasipur area. He was 84.

Eminent Odia lyricist Gurukrushna Goswami passed away here today following prolonged illness, family members said. Goswami died at his residence in Tulasipur area. He was 84. Goswami had penned a large number of folk, devotional and modern songs in a career spanning over five decades.

He is survived by wife Arati Goswami and two sons. Artistes from the Odia music industry, in large numbers, thronged the Satichoura crematorium here and bade him a tearful farewell.

Singers such as Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar had lent their voices to songs written by Goswami for Odia films.