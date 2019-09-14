Odd-even scheme a gimmick to divert attention from your failures: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari tells Arvind Kejriwal

Tiwari wrote a letter to Kejriwal and urged him to reconsider the move, saying it would cause problems to the public

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday trained his guns at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called his government’s decision to implement the odd-even scheme again a “gimmick to divert the attention” of Delhiites from core issues. He said that the AAP government has “substantially failed” to deliver and wants to use taxpayers’ money on advertisements for its own publicity.

Tiwari wrote a letter to Kejriwal and urged him to reconsider the move. He said the move would cause problems to the public. “The decision has been taken without proper thought. This had created so many problems for Delhiites the last time it was done,” Tiwari said.

“While its efficacy has always remained doubtful, it gives you another avenue to get publicity and use the taxpayers’ money towards a torrent of advertisements,” he alleged.

Kejriwal had announced the implementation of the vehicle rationalisation scheme in Delhi from November 4 to 15. The Delhi CM claimed that it will be one of the seven measures against a high level of pollution in the city due to crop stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab during the period.

Tiwari said that the scheme lacks scientific evidence to support its rollout. He also claimed that the opening of the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways has reduced the air pollution by 25 per cent in Delhi and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for it. “The two expressways keep out nearly 60,000 heavy commercial vehicles from Delhi roads, considerably reducing traffic congestion as well as pollution level,” he said.

Under the odd-even scheme, vehicles ply on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. The scheme was first introduced in Delhi by the AAP government in January and April 2016. Experts and the public are divided over the efficacy of odd-even formula in combating air pollution.