Odd, even formula in Delhi: Now, unions want extra 18,000 autorickshaws on roads

Odd-even formula in Delhi: Autorickshaw union demanded an immediate decision on around 18,000 applications to allow more autos on the roads.

With the Delhi government planning to restrict movement of private vehicles, an autorickshaw union on Sunday demanded an immediate decision on around 18,000 applications to allow more autos on the roads.

At present, there are around 80,000 autorickshaws plying across the national capital.

“Transport Department (of Delhi government) is yet to take a decision on around 18,000 applications, which is pending for seven months, to issue new permits for allowing more new autos on the city’s roads.

“After government’s even-odd formula, there will be huge crowd of passengers on roads. As DTC and cluster buses don’t have sufficient numbers, government should allow pending applications for new permits,” Rajendra Soni, Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh’s general secretary, said.

In a radical step, the Arvind Kejriwal government has announced that private vehicles bearing odd and even registration numbers will be allowed to ply only on alternate days starting January 1 next year.

Soni said auto unions will support government’s even-odd formula if it agrees to issue more permits so that new

autorickshaws could come on roads to meet the rush.

Outlining the contours of its ambitious plan to curb pollution through odd-even number plate formula, Delhi government, earlier in the day, said that odd-numbered cars will be allowed to ply on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while even-numbered vehicles will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain also said the government will only allow emergency vehicles like PCR van,

fire tenders, ambulances on the roads of the national capital.