‘Occasion inauspicious’: Digvijaya Singh urges PM Modi to postpone Ram Mandir bhumi pujan

Digvijaya SIngh has urged PM Narendra Modi to defer Ram temple bhumi pujan in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan, slated for August 5, amid coronavirus outbreak. Singh has urged the Prime Minister to postpone the ceremony as it is not a “shubh muhurat” (auspicious timing).

Singh has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to convince PM Modi and postpone the ceremony in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He alleged that religious sentiments of people are being ignored by holding such an event at an ‘inauspicious’ timing.

“The foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is being organised at an inauspicious time. Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj, the most senior Shankaracharya of Dwarka and Joshimath of our Hindu religion, has very clearly alerted about this,” he tweeted while referring to Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj.

“The centre of faith for crores of Hindus is Lord Ram and one should not play with such beliefs. I again request Modi ji to postpone the inauspicious Mahurrat of August 5. After hundreds of years of struggle, the time of the construction of Lord Ram temple has come. Kindly stop it from getting disturbed,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

He then asked why PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were not quarantined at a time when their colleagues have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Should the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister of India not be quarantined in these circumstances? Is the obligation to go to the quarantine only for the general public? Not for the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister? Quarantine deadline is 14 days,” the former Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted.

“Modi ji, by doing the foundation stone laying ceremony at an inauspicious time, how many more people do you want to send to hospital? Yogi ji should explain to Modi ji,” he said.

Digvijaya Singh also asked why are all the limitations of Sanatan Dharma being broken “while you (Adityanath) are there?”

“What are your compulsions that you are letting all this happen?” he sought to know from the Uttar Pradesh CM.

The bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.