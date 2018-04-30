Obsessed with using your phone while driving? In Rajasthan, you could end up with your license cancelled. (Image: PTI)

In an effort aimed at minimising road accidents across the state, the Rajasthan High Court (on ???????) asked state police officials to cancel licenses of those found to be driving while using mobiles phones.

This comes after the Assistant Commissioner (ACP), Traffic informed the Jodhpur bench of the High Court that a large number of four and two-wheeler drivers have a habit of conversing on mobile phones or using earphones to listen to music etc. Taking note of the submissions, the court asked the traffic police to click pictures of the violators and forward their details to the regional transport offices (RTO) which would then further move to cancel the licenses of the accused.

A two-judge division bench led by Justice Gopal Krishan Vyas and Justice Ramchandra Singh Jhala also directed the RTOs and officials of the transport department to start the proceeding of cancelling licenses only after giving an opportunity for a hearing.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), individuals using mobile phones while driving face four times the risk of crashes than others. The horrific accident on April 26 in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, that killed 13 children of Divine Public School while travelling in a van that crashed into a speeding train, also occured due to the van driver using a mobile phone.

According to Krishna Verma, a nine-year-old, who survived the accident said, “We kept shouting urging uncle (driver) to stop, but he did not do so, as he was very busy on phone and was unable to listen to us.” Verma received a leg injury, but was still was lucky enough to survive the deadly collision which many of his friends did not. His sister Roshni too is in a critical condition.

Both of them are admitted to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. According to some of the eyewitnesses, onlookers had tried to stop the driver from heading towards the unmanned railway crossing but he paid no attention to them.

According to the Times of India, over ninety percent of road deaths in 2016 occured due to road rash and negligent driving. As per the data, maximum deaths due to the use of mobile phones were reported in Uttar Pradesh followed by Haryana.