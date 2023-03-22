Objectionable posters against PM Modi: 100 FIRs, 6 held in Delhi

The Delhi Police personnel have pulled down nearly 2,000 anti-Modi posters from several parts of the national capital.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested six people and lodged 100 FIRs for allegedly publishing and hanging posters with derogatory comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across the national capital. As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the text “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao.

A vehicle coming out of the Aam Aadmi Party office in the capital was also stopped by the police, and posters were confiscated. The police arrested some of the occupants.

Also Read Supreme Court to consider setting up panel to examine if execution of death row convicts by hanging proportionate



The cops reportedly pulled down nearly 2,000 anti-Modi posters from several parts of the city.

“The posters didn’t have details of the printing press,” special CP Deependra Pathak told news agency ANI.

The FIRs have been registered under sections of the Printing Press Act & Defacement of Property Act.

Anti-Modi posters in 2021

However, this is not the first time that such posters on Modi surfaced in the capital. In May 2021, the Delhi Police registered FIRs against at least 25 persons for allegedly putting up posters with comments critical of the Prime Minister regarding the COVID vaccination drive.

Also Read Kailash Gahlot presents Delhi Budget after row over Centre withholding approval



The posters with the text, “Modi ji humare bacchon ki vaccine ko videsh kyu bhej diya (Why did you send vaccines meant for our children to foreign nations)”. The posters did not have any name and details of the organisation or party behind it.

A writ petition was also moved before the Supreme Court seeking quashing of all the FIRs registered by Delhi Police against those who allegedly put up the posters.