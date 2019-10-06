Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ during Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata – watch video

Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain participate in Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Sunday participated in the ongoing Durga Puja at a pandal in Kolkata. Accompanied by her husband and businessman Nikhil Jain, Jahan reached a pandal early in the morning at Suruchi Sangha. She participated in the puja ceremony and aarti.

Dressed in a traditional Bengali saree, Jahan later played ‘dhaak’ (a traditional dhol) with her husband at the pandal. She was also seen dancing with a group of women at the pandal while her husband played the instrument. The video of Jahan participating in the puja and dancing to the tune of ‘dhaak’ on the eighth day of Navratri has now gone viral on the internet.

Last month, days before Durga Puja, a video of first-time Jahan and another TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty dancing to a song as a tribute to Goddess Durga had gone viral on the internet.

Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee had fielded Jahan from the Basirhat constituency in the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year. She defeated BJP’s Sayantan Basu by a huge margin of 3.5 lakh votes.

Watch video: Nusrat Jahan plays dhaak Durga Puja in Kolkata

#WATCH Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and husband Nikhil Jain play the ‘dhaak’ at Suruchi Sangha. #DurgaPuja2019 pic.twitter.com/FFOaj4iyBA — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019



Jahan had tied the knot with her businessman beau Jain in June this year. She had skipped the oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha because of her wedding.

Several Muslim hardliners had criticised her for marrying a non-Muslim man. When she took oath as an MP in the Lok Sabha, she was spotted wearing a Hindu bridal attire and sporting sindoor. After the oath, she had touched the feet of Speaker Om Birla. She was called un-Islamic for her decision to marry a man from the Jain community and touching the feet of Birla. Questions were also raised by the hardliners for her dressing sense.

This was not the first occasion when Jahan publicly participated in a puja or festival of other religions. Earlier, Jahan was seen taking part in the Rathyatra festival along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her husband in Kolkata.