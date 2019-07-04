Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on June 25, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Nusrat Jahan flags off Jagannath Yatra: Newly elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday offeredd prayers to Lord Jagannath and flagged off the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra alongside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Nusrat, who represents Bengal’s Basirhat constituency in Lok Sabha, was invited as special guest by Kolkata ISKCON for this year’s Rath Yatra.

Dressed in a yellow-pink saree and sporting mehandi on her hands, Nusrat was seen performing aarti before the annual event began. She also performed puja of Lord Jagannath along with party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Faith should be there in the heart and not mind. Let’s just keep politics and religion apart. I believe in inclusive India and stand for secularity. Let’s just keep politics and religion apart,” Nusrat Jahan told reporters when asked about the views of Muslim clerics over her ‘Hindu’ attire.

#WATCH Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan flag off #JagannathRathYatra pic.twitter.com/Qf0hgyVeXu — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Nusrat Jahan, who recently married Kolkata businessman Nikhil Jain, had been in the eye of a storm after Muslim hardliners slammed her for wearing sindoor (vermillion) and sporting a mangalsutra during her oath-taking in Lok Sabha last month. The Bengali actor had hit back saying she represents an “inclusive India… which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.”

Also Read: Nusrat Jahan hits back on ‘fatwa’ over sindoor and mangalsutra, says ‘I represent an inclusive India’

In a video posted on social media on Monday, Nusrat Jahan thanked ISKCON for inviting her for the Rath Yatra while refusing to bow down to Muslim clerics. “I still remain a Muslim… And none should comment on what I choose to wear… Faith is beyond attire,” the first time MP said in the video.

While Nusrat Jahan has been highlighting her stance for an ‘inclusive and secular India’, many political pundits see this as an exercise as part of Mamata Banerjee’s outreach to the Hindu community after the recent drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. The Bengal CM has been accused of appeasing the Muslims to keep power in the state. However, the BJP made massive gains in Bengal winning 18 seats, while Mamata’s TMC bagged 22 in Lok Sabha elections which could have forced her to rethink her strategy of appeasement politics.