Nurses’ federation threatens to go on strike over long-pending demands

The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) has threatened to go on a strike to protest against the city government over its long-standing demands of regularisation of contractual nurses and regular promotions not being fulfilled.

In a letter to the Delhi government’s health and family welfare department, the DNF has said the situation is so “pathetic” that an employee, who is supposed to get three promotions in his career, is retiring without a single promotion due to the “negligence of the department”.

The letter, written on September 19, also claimed that the DNF has given various representations to the government over these issues but no action has been taken.

The federation said it will carry out a “two-hour non-cooperation movement” everyday from November 2 to November 4 to protest against the government over its long-standing demands not being fulfilled.

On October 18, the DNF will take out a march from Samta Sthal to the Delhi Secretariat to press for its demands.

It has also demanded regularisation of the contractual nursing officers and creation of new posts in the nursing cadre.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the medical directors of all the state-run hospitals.