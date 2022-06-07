Nupur Sharma gets Delhi Police security cover days after complaint over death threat to family

Faced with a string of rape and death threats against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a television debate, the Delhi Police today provided her and her family with a security cover to ensure her safety. The development comes days after a case was registered by the Delhi Police against unknown persons for sending rape and death threats to the ex-BJP leader.

According to the police, Nupur Sharma had filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police on May 27, stating that she had been receiving death threats and there was “targeted hatred” towards her. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged on May 28 with the Special Cell under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman). IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) was added to the case after Sharma registered another complaint alleging that a group of people was promoting enmity/hatred on social media over the incident.

The Indian Express reported citing sources that over the past week, Sharma had reached out to the police on multiple occasions claiming that she and her family were being harassed over her remarks against the Prophet. A notice has also been sent to Twitter to join the investigation, the report said citing a police official, adding that a response from the social media platform is awaited.

Nupur Sharma stirred up a row over her remarks against the Prophet, drawing strong reactions from at least 15 countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Oman and Iran, among others. Faced with an unprecedented situation, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party and sought to distance itself from the controversy, stating that the remarks were made by fringe elements.

After her video clip went viral, a case was registered against Sharma by the police in Mumbai and Hyderabad for inciting hatred between communities and insulting religious sentiments. Following the controversy, Sharma has since withdrawn her remarks and issued an apology.