Number of food distribution centres to be increased from 500 to 2,500: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

By: |
Published: March 31, 2020 1:59:20 PM

Delhi LG Anil Baijal said that the decision to increase food distribution centres was taken after reports that social distancing norms were violated at some centres.

The LG said the number of food distribution centres will also be increased to ensure social distancing in the national capital.

Over 20,000 houses have been marked as ”home quarantine” by the Delhi government in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the LG said the number of food distribution centres will also be increased to ensure social distancing in the national capital.

Related News

Baijal held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and Police Commissioner through video conference to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

“It has been decided to increase the number of food distribution centres from the present 500 to 2500 so that social distancing is adhered to effectively. Home quarantine has to be strictly monitored. More than 20,000 homes have been identified by GNCTD for home quarantine,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the LG said that the decision to increase food distribution centres was taken after reports that social distancing norms were violated at some centres.

“My advice to administration & police is to keep very strict watch on social distancing & home quarantine. Take deterrent actions for any violation & widely publicise. Separately, action to ramp up medical facilities to be expedited,” LG tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Number of food distribution centres to be increased from 500 to 2500 Delhi L-G Anil Baijal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lockdown effect: KCR proposes massive pay cut for govt officials including IAS, IPS in Telangana
2Why create PMCARE when you had Relief Fund, Shashi Tharoor questions PM over new trust to fight Covid-19
3After CM Adityanath’s visit, Noida DM transferred for failing to control coronavirus spread